Police: Father charged after car stolen with his baby inside

A thief is on the run after stealing an SUV with a 1-year-old baby in the back seat from a Union City gas station.

Police were called to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a male suspect stole a 2019 Kia Sorento.

The gas station surveillance video captured the thief taking off in the car. Moments later, the child's father can be seen running after the vehicle.

The child was later found at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday evening. An officer working at the airport noticed an unattended black vehicle. When he looked inside, he saw the child and realized this was the missing child reported earlier in the evening.

Grady EMS personnel performed a medical check on the child before releasing him to his mother.

Advertisement

Union City Police said the father of the child "acted maliciously" by leaving the vehicle unattended. The man, identified as 22-year-old Larry James, is being charged with child cruelty.

Authorities said the male suspect who stole the car was wearing a black t-shirt with black pants and dreadlocks. His identity has not been released, but authorities say he has a criminal record. The gas station manager said the suspect regularly steals from his store.

Anyone with any information should call Union City police at 770-964-1333 or dial 911 immediately.

