Police: Fast-food worker shoots customer

Dekalb County Police are questioning a fast-food worker who they say shot one of his customers.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Checkers on Candler Road. We talked with Tracy Farley who says her son was with the man who got shot. Farley says her son and another guy left her house to get a late-night meal. According to her, there was a mix-up with their order and words were exchanged. Next thing you know shots were fired.

Bullet shatters order

Farley says her son was grazed. The guy he was with wasn't as lucky, taking a bullet to his shoulder/neck area. Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police took to the employee in for questioning. Information about any possible charges have yet to be released.

I'm thanking God that God spared my son. It was God's grace. — Tracy Farley

Farley can't understand how a trip to get a bite to eat can end in gunfire. She calls the whole thing senseless and asks people to put down their guns.