Police: Fake Roswell officer sexually abused masseuse

Roswell police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be an officer and sexually abusing a masseuse.

Police shared surveillance footage on Tuesday of a man they say went to Massage Angels on the 1000 block of Woodstock Road in Roswell on Dec. 12.

Investigators claim the man said he was a Roswell police officer and then attempted to handcuff the masseuse and "performed indecent acts" in front of the employee.

The man then left the business in what police believe was his own car.

Police say they are looking for a heavy-set white man in his 50's or 60's. He has grey hair and was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black suspenders.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Roswell police at 770-640-4100.