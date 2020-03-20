Police: Double shooting leaves man dead in Duluth

Gwinnett County Police say a double shooting at a Duluth apartment complex left one man dead overnight.

Police were called to the Fairway View apartments on Fairway Oaks Drive about a report of a person shot. When investigators arrived around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night they discovered a man and woman at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to render aid, the man died at the scene and the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No additional information about the victims was released.

Officers took one man into custody, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gwinnett Police say it appears the shooting began over some type of argument between the two victims and the suspect. Detectives cotinue their investigation but are not looking for any other suspects.