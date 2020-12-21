Police: DeKalb County woman shot while in bed

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a woman early Monday morning.

Officers say the victim was lying in her bed in a home on the 3,000 block of Orbit Circle when she was hit by the bullet from outside.

Investigators found several shell casings outside the home, but are not sure how many there are so far.

Medics took the woman to the hospital. She's currently alert and conscious.

Police say it's unclear whether the woman was targeted or if she was shot by mistake.

They're now trying to obtain security footage from homes in the area to see if that can help them find the shooter.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the DeKalb County police.

