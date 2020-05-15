Police: DeKalb County officer involved in pedestrian accident

A pedestrian was hit late Thursday night during an accident that involved a DeKalb County police officer.

The accident happened on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker, right in front of a Wendy's. Police on the scene couldn't talk about the role the officer might have played in the accident, but we do know that he or she was not injured.

No information has been released about the person hit, including the extent of their injuries.

Police turned the case over to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers left the scene without briefing us about the details.

Articles of clothing, including what appeared to be shoes, could be seen. No word if they belonged to the victim. We also saw a DeKalb County police vehicle hauled away by a wrecker.

For hours the busy road was closed to traffic in both directions. It has since reopened.