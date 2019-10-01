Police: Deadly Subway restaurant shooting

An argument between a Dekalb County Subway restaurant worker and a customer ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead and sends another to the hospital.

Dekalb detectives work crime scene (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday night some kind of dispute broke out inside the restaurant located at 3054 Panola Road. The altercation moved outside and that's when detectives say the worker opened fire. They say he fired several rounds, hitting two men. When officers arrived, one of the men who had been shot was already dead. The other was rushed to the hospital with what police described as moderate injuries. Their identities haven't been released and investigators did not say which of them was the customer who got into the beef with the worker.

Shooting took place outside restaurant (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators took the worker in for questioning. They say it's too early to know if he will be charged in the shooting. Also unknown at this time, did he have a license to carry the gun; what the initial dispute was about and what led the worker to pull the weapon.