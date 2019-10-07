Police: Deadly shooting a Ellenwood gas station

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting at an Ellenwood gas station.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. at the BP gas station located at 3758 Panthersville Road.

DeKalb County Police said one person was killed.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No word on a possible suspect.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.