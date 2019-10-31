Police: Dead body found along I-85 in Gwinnett County

article

A dead body was found along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found in the northbound lanes of I-85, just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The body was in the HOV lane.

Police believe the person was shot to death.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office said the case doesn't appear to be suicide.

The HOV lane and the first fast lane of I-85 northbound are shut down as authorities remain on the scene investigating.