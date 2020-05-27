Police: Couple shot in NW Atlanta road rage

A road rage situation turns to gunfire, sending a man and woman to the hospital. The victims were shot early Wednesday morning right in front of their own Northwest Atlanta home.

Police say just after 1:00 a.m. three men inside a white 4-door sedan got upset with the couple, who were riding in a black Scion. As the couple tried to pull into their home on Commercial Avenue, the men in the white car fired at least 4 shots.

Couple was shot in front of their own home

The 29-year-old woman was shot twice, in the left leg and left side. The 30-year-old man was hit in the left shoulder. Paramedics rushed them both to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition and he was stable.

Police aren't sure exactly where the dispute that set off the road rage took place. They tell us the couple had just moved to the area. Their car had Gwinnett County tags.