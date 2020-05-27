Police: Couple shot in Atlanta road rage

A road rage situation turned into gunfire, sending a man and woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The victims were shot right in front of their northwest Atlanta home.

Police said just after 1 a.m. three men inside a white 4-door sedan got upset with a couple, who were riding in a black Scion. As the couple tried to pull into their home on Commercial Avenue, the men in the white car fired at least 4 shots.

May 27, 2020 Couple was shot in front of their own home (FOX 5)

The 29-year-old woman was shot twice, in the left leg and left side. The 30-year-old man was hit in the left shoulder.

Paramedics rushed them both to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last check, the woman was in serious condition and the man was stable.

Police aren't sure exactly where the dispute that set off the road rage took place. They tell us the couple had just moved to the area. Their car had Gwinnett County tags.