Police: Cobb County homeowner shoots burglars

Police are investigating after a Cobb County homeowner stopped two burglars in their tracks, killing one of them.

According to investigators, late Sunday night at least two people tried to break into a home on Olive Spring Road. A person, described by police as the homeowner, opened fire on the intruders.

Police block off the street

Two ended up getting hit, one of them died. Officers on the scene couldn't give us any information about the condition of the survivor.

Police remained at the home throughout the overnight hours. No word if the homeowner will face any charges.