Police: Clerk shot, killed after confronting armed robber at gunpoint

Police in Gwinnett County are on a manhunt for an armed robbery suspect who they say shot and killed a car part store clerk Wednesday evening.

It happened at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts located at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road. Gwinnett County police said this started outside with a female employee helping one of the customers in the parking lot. Investigators said an armed man walked into the store behind the woman.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money. That’s when a male employee came from the back of the store and confront the suspect with a gun, police said.

The suspect immediately opened fire, killing the male clerk, investigators said.

Police said the suspect took off in a car along Hamilton Mill Road heading towards Interstate 85.

Investigators said they are hoping surveillance video from the store and several nearby businesses will help get a good description of the male suspect and his getaway vehicle.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.