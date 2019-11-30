Police: Citizen with gun stops Clayton County armed robbery, shoots suspect

Police say an armed bystander successfully stopped a robbery at a Clayton County fast-food restaurant Saturday morning.

Clayton County police say that the attempted robbery happened at a Hardees on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood around 6:30 a.m.

Officials told FOX 5, that while the robbery was taking place, a citizen noticed what was going on and pulled out their weapon, challenging the robbery suspect."

After exchanging gunfire with the armed suspect, the heist ended and the robber fled.

Clayton County police say that they believe the suspect was wounded in the gun battle. Officials say no one was injured.

The suspected robber is still on the run. Police have not yet released a description.

The investigation is ongoing.