Police: Business owner shoots burglary suspect

A business owner shot a man after police said he caught him breaking into cars early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. outside a hair salon on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. ​

According to police, the business owner was inside his hair salon when he heard noises, such as glass breaking, coming from outside. The man told police he found a man and a woman breaking into cars parked outside his business.​

The armed owner decided to take matters into his own hands and confronted the suspects.

"He tried to hit the man with the gun, but instead the gun fired and hit the male suspect," Atlanta Police Captain William Ricker said.

The 29-year-old suspect was hit in the upper back and neck area.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the man and woman are now facing charges