Police: Body found inside Dekalb County convenience store

Dekalb Police are called out to a report of a person shot at the Hop In convenience store on Memorial Drive early Monday morning. The location is also a Texaco gas station in the 5200 block near Rays Road.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene processing evidence and a body can be seen just inside the front door. Dekalb County detectives are on the scene and the owner tells FOX5 he is waiting to learn more about what happened.

Tune in to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for updates on this developing story.