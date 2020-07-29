Police: Body found in water in northwest Atlanta

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead face-down in the water in northwest Atlanta

It happened in the 2000 block of N. Avenue NW near Pelton Place NW. Despite this being a homicide investigation, it is not immediately clear if foul play was involved.

Homicide detectives and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The name of the man has not been released.

