Police ask for help finding missing Kennesaw woman, children

Kennesaw police need the public's help finding a woman and her children who haven't been seen since Monday.

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, Latoya Monique Boyer was last seen in Woodstock, Georgia on Sunday, Oct. 6 around 3 p.m.

Boyer is traveling with her children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

Police say she was driving a 2013 silver Chrysler Town and County van with the Georgia tag TBC030.

If you have any information that can help find Boyer, please contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.