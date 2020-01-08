Expand / Collapse search

Police: Armed auto parts clerk shot and killed by robbery suspect

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Clerk shot and killed during robbery

Search for a suspect who shot and killed clerk at a car parts store in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are on a manhunt for an armed robbery suspect who they say shot and killed a car part store clerk Wednesday evening.

It happened at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts located at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road. Gwinnett County police said this started outside with a female employee helping one of the customers in the parking lot. Investigators said an armed man walked into the store behind the woman.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money. That’s when a male employee came from the back of the store and confront the suspect with a gun, police said.

Employee killed during apparent robbery

A Buford car parts store was targeted by an armed robber who shot and killed one of the clerks.

The suspect immediately opened fire, killing the male clerk, investigators said.

Police said the suspect took off in a car along Hamilton Mill Road heading towards Interstate 85.

Investigators said they are hoping surveillance video from the store and several nearby businesses will help get a good description of the male suspect and his getaway vehicle.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.