Police: Amber Alert issued for father who abducted 2-year-old son, made threats

Police in Fulton County have requested a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, activation for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to have been abducted on Friday.

Sean McGay is described by police as weighing between 60 and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray sweatpants, brown boots and a black jacket.

Sean McGay (Fulton County Police Department)

Fulton County police said McGay was taken around 12:25 p.m. Friday by 36-year-old Sidney Hepburn, the boy’s biological father, from the Economy Inn located at 4050 Wendell Drive.

Police said Hepburn got into a fight with the boy’s mother, struck her, and grabbed McGay and a gun. Police said Hepburn pointed the gun at the mother and then left. Police said Hepburn told the mother “someone would die today.”

Sidney Hepburn (Fulton County Police Department)

Police describe Hepburn as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and braided brown hair.

They may be traveling in a 2018 Silver Nissan Sentra rental car from Hertz with Virginia license plate UYK9068, police said.

Police consider Hepburn "armed and dangerous."

Anyone who sees Hepburn, the child, or has information about this incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.