Police: Altercation leads to deadly gunfire along I-675

Clayton County Police responded to a shooting investigation along southbound I-675 early Thursday morning. When officers arrived they found one victim fatally shot.

Investigators say it appears to have started as some type of altercation nearby and the gunfire continued onto the interstate near Forst Parkway at I-675. Southbound I-675 is currently shutdown in the area and police are actively looking for more individuals involved in the shooting.

----Photos courtesy: Christopher Williams