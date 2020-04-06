Police: Alpharetta man stabbed to death by son

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Alpharetta Monday morning.

It happened at a residence along Nathan Circle. Officers were called to investigate a domestic dispute just before 5 a.m.

Responding officers said an adult male opened the door when police arrived and told them he had been stabbed by his younger brother.

Inside the home, the suspect's mother and father were also found suffering from stabbing wounds. The father didn't survive.

The victim's 18-year-old son took off after the stabbing, according to police, but was found by K-9 detectives in the woods behind the house.

The suspect was taken into custody at a local hospital. He was also injured.

Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly stabbing.