Police: 6 shot, 1 dead in Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating after several people were injured in a deadly shooting near Vine City Sunday.

Police said a suspect fired shots into a crowd after an argument.

According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

“The whole incident took place at this location. It’s where the shooting originated from. At some point, individuals took off across the street and there was a continuation of gunfire,” Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki said.

Six people were shot, with two of the victims being identified as juveniles, police said.

Four victims were found at the Joseph E. Boone Blvd location, while one victim was found at 345 Lanier Ave. The sixth victim was located at 276 Morris Brown Ave NW.

No word on if any potential suspects have been identified or arrested.

All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the juvenile victims was listed in critical condition.

Police later confirmed to FOX 5 that an adult male victim died.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.