Police: 5 shot in Edgewood neighborhood in Atlanta

article

Five people were shot in the Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta on Saturday evening, according to police.

It happened along Mayson Avenue NE near the corner of Hardee Street NE at little before 5:40 p.m. Atlanta police said officers found five people shot. All were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said investigators were still working to gather information on a suspect.

Police investigate after 5 people were shot in the Edgewood neighborhood in Atlanta on June 13, 2020. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.