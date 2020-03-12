Police: 5 children dead in head-on crash with MARTA bus

Police in Atlanta said they are investigating why a car crossed the center line of traffic along a busy two-lane road killing five children.

It happened along Bolton Road near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Atlanta police said a white Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing head-on into a MARTA bus.

Police said the car was knocked off the roadway and three people were thrown from the vehicle.

Two others were rushed in critical condition to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the ages of the victims appear to range from toddler to early teens. Their names were being withheld until authorities could notify their next of kin.

Atlanta police were on the scene for several hours early Thursday morning trying to piece together what led up to the crash.