Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:13 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:52 PM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:21 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:28 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 PM EDT until TUE 3:12 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:17 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:10 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:30 AM EDT, Clay County

Police: 4 shot in Downtown Atlanta, shooter on the loose

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta is searching for the person who shot four people near the Downtown hotel district late Sunday evening.

Atlanta police said officers were called out to 330 W Peachtree St NW around 10:10 p.m. Police said they found four people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All four were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other three were stable as of late Sunday evening.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and hope surveillance video might assist them in their search.

Details leading up the shooting were not immediately available.

No word on a suspect description.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.