Police: 4 shot, 2 dead, 'multiple shooting scenes'

Two people died after at least four people were shot in separate shootings in Union City Friday evening, police confirmed.

A total of four separate shootings happened along Highway 29 Rosevelt Highway.

Two of the four suffered injuries, while two people died, according to investigators.

One person died following a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, while another person died at an Exxon gas station.

According to investigators, the other victims were found at a second scene nearby along Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway.

The two injured victims were hospitalized, authorities said. They were listed in critical condition.

Police told FOX 5 the shootings do not appear to be related.

Police said they are searching for suspects.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.