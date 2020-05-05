Police: 3 teens shot during gas station brawl

A large fight between two groups of young women led to gunfire late Monday night and three teenagers to the hospital.

The shots rang out around 10:40 p.m. Monday at a BP gas station on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta's Old 4th Ward. The victims took themselves to Atlanta Medical Center, which is located right across the street.

All three are expected to survive.

May 5, 2020 - Police rope off gas station where shooting took place (FOX 5)

Police said the dispute began during a block party, that took place up the street. Some kind of fight broke out between two groups of young women who all know each other. Investigators said they apparently went to the gas station to settle things.

Police said at least eight women, with four on each side, were throwing punches. That's when one of the combatants pulled a gun and started firing.

A 19-year-old was shot in the right leg, another 19-year-old hit in the right torso, and a 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.

Detectives collected ballistic evidence from the scene and said they have good surveillance video of the melee.

Police haven't released information about the suspect but told us they have strong leads in determining the shooter's identity.