Police: 3 shot outside of SE Atlanta club

A fight outside an Atlanta business ended with gunfire and three people hospitalized with bullet wounds, police told FOX 5 News.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting began with an argument inside of The Chill Spot, which is located on the 1900 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The after-hours club, restaurant, and grill is located across from the Starlight Drive-In.

Police told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko that the argument spilled into the parking lot. That's where the shooting took place. Multiple cars remained on the scene Sunday morning with bullet holes in their windows and bodies.

Medics took all three victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. The third is stable.

Officials have not yet released if they have a suspect in the shooting or the identity of any of the victims.