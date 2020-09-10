Police: 3 shot at DeKalb County Waffle House

At least three people were shot at a Waffle House restaurant in DeKalb County in the early morning hours Thursday, police said.

According to DeKalb County Police, the shooting happened at 3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy in Decatur.

Two women and one man began arguing inside the restaurant. The dispute escalated and gunshots were fired in the parking lot, investigators said.

Police tape blocked off the restaurant's parking lot Thursday morning.

Advertisement

One of the victims were hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

Police believe there were multiple shooting suspects who are in their late 20s to early 30s.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene gathering more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.