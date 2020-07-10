Police: 3 dead, 1 injured 'multiple shooting scenes'

Two people died after at least four people were shot in separate shootings in Union City Friday evening, police confirmed.

A total of four separate shootings happened along Highway 29 Rosevelt Highway. Two of the four suffered injuries, while two people died, according to investigators.

The first shooting happened around 3:30 pm at an Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Roosevelt Highway. The victim died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The second and third shooting scenes happened a short time later, around 3:46 pm near Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway, police said.

One of the victims, described as a black male, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed in critical condition. Officials confirmed the victim later died as a result of his injuries. The other victim, described as a Hispanic male, is hospitalized and in critical condition.

A black male died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head around 4:34 pm in the fourth shooting.

Police told FOX 5 the shootings do not appear to be related.

Police said they are searching for suspects.

An investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.