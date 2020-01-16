Police: 3 alleged nationalist charged in terrorist plot

Three alleged members of a white nationalist group are facing felony charges in Floyd County for conspiring to commit murder.

Investigators say Luke Austin Lake, 21, of Floyd County, Michael John Helterbrand, 25, of Dalton, and Jacob Kaderli, 19 of Dacula, are members of the nationalist group called The Base.

According to court documents, all three have been plotting to kill a Bartow County couple since August 2019. The plan was never carried out.

According to court documents that were unsealed Friday afternoon, they were targeting people who are anti-fascist. They were specifically going after high-ranking members of the Atlanta Antifa organization.

The three held meetings and training sessions on Lake’s 100-acre property.

They wanted to kill the couple for what they considered to be “race traitors.”

“It was never carried out,” said Sgt. Chris Fincher, Floyd County Police Department.

All three were arrested this week. SKYFOX 5 flew over a Gwinnett County home just minutes after agents performed a raid on Mill Grove Terrace property and arrested 19-year-old Kaderli.

It’s unclear if their arrests are related to the three other Base members who were arrested in Maryland this week by the FBI. However, court documents indicate that these three members were in contact with members in that area.