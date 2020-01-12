Police: 2 teenagers shot, 1 dead in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Police are investigating after deadly shooting involving a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

One of the victims died and one of the victims survived after being shot in the arm, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting outside of a neighborhood of townhomes in Lithonia.

The victims went to meet a group of people and at some point and argument broke out. The suspects then chased the victims and shot them. Both the victims and the suspects appeared to have known each other, according to DeKalb County Police.

The victim who was shot in the arm is listed in stable condition.

Investigators confirmed to FOX 5, two adult suspects, including the shooter were arrested.