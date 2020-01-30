Police: 2 shot in car at Lithonia-area condo complex

DeKalb County Police responded to a chaotic scene at a Lithonia-area apartment complex Thursday evening which sent three people to the hospital.

Officers responded to the Rue Fontaine Condominiums located in the 100 block of Rue Fontaine a little before 9:30 p.m. Investigators said said two men were shot in a car, one of them was shot multiple times. One was in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

DeKalb County police said the vehicle then went into one of the condos, trapping an elderly woman inside her home.

"Fire and EMS were both on scene. From what I understand, she was entrapped under the vehicle at some point, but they were able to successfully rescue her," Sgt. Davin Morgan said.

That woman was successfully rescued and didn’t suffer any major injuries, police said. All three were rushed to an area hospital.

FOX 5 crews at the scene spotted a large area taped off by police, a car that had gone into a building.

The details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known and police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This article has been updated to clarify the person hit by the car was a woman inside the condo.