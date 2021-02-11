Police: 2 men hospitalized after shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that sent two men to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they got reports of a person shot at a Chevron gas station on the 2,400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at around 5:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men shot.

Medics rushed the victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say one of the men is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition at this time.

Investigators believe the two men were sitting inside of a vehicle at the gas station when someone came by and shot them.

Officers have arrested one of the wounded men for failure to appear and said a non-wounded person on the scene was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers.

