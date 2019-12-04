Police: 2 killed, 2 in custody after car fleeing from Atlanta officers crashes

Two innocent bystanders were killed by a vehicle attempting to flee from a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

According to Atlanta police, at around 2:30 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving near the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Lee Street SW. Instead of stopping, police said the driver sped off through the intersection, hitting another vehicle.

The two people in the other car were both killed in the collision. Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

"Ran the red light at Lee and Campbellton and struck another vehicle. The occupants of that vehicle are deceased, we have two occupants who are deceased,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Glaizer, Atlanta Police Department.

The collision caused a chain reaction, injuring other motorists at the scene.

Investigators said the traffic stop was initiated after the suspects played a day-long game of cat and mouse with officers. Police said this started around 3:30 a.m. with a carjacking at a bank on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Police said they spotted and lost the white Jeep several times during the day until around 2:30 p.m. when officers confirmed the Jeep was on Lee Street.

“The perpetrators from carjacking vehicle were captured, we have two in custody and we also recovered a handgun off the passenger.”

Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody after the crash. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Their names and charges have not yet been released.

Police have requested additional assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. The investigation is still ongoing.