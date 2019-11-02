Police: 2 dead in shooting in Gwinnett County townhome

Police are investigating a double homicide in a Gwinnett County townhome community early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a building in the townhome community off of Beaver Springs Lane in unincorporated Norcross before 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say they were called by a friend or relative who requested an ambulance to the location.

When they got to the scene, the officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting and said they were going door to door to ask neighbors if they saw or heard anything related to the crime.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending next of kind notification.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).