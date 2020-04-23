Police: 16-year-old killed in domestic dispute

An overnight domestic dispute in southwest Atlanta left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Police responded to a home on Lisbon Drive late Wednesday night. They found the teenager shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed the boy to Grady Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save his life.

Officers took the teenager's stepfather in for questioning. They aren't sure what led up to the deadly shooting but are confident the stepdad pulled the trigger. He remained on the scene and was waiting when the police arrived.

April 23, 2020 - Deadly shooting on Lisbon Drive (FOX 5)

The teen's mother and younger sibling were in the house when the shooting took place. Detectives said it's too early to know if the family had a history of domestic disputes. Police did find alcohol on the scene but couldn't say if that played a role in what happened.

Atlanta police said the deadly shooting is a sad reminder that domestic calls have increased during the pandemic. They said with so many people staying at home, pressures can build up within a family.

Officers urge everyone to look for ways to ease those pressures by taking a deep breath and separate when things get tense.