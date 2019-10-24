Police: 13 arrested after strip club drug bust

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Thirteen people were arrested after a drug bust at a strip club in the City of South Fulton overnight.

Investigators say around midnight officers executed the warrant at Eye Candy, which is located at 5299 Old National Highway. Police say they had been looking into illegal drug activity at that location.

Officers seized evidence that included items associated with the sale and distribution of suspected marijuana, crack, cocaine, and MDMA. Additionally, several subjects were taken into custody.

"The City of South Fulton has taken another step towards the elmination of organized crime in our city", said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

The four-month-long investigation ended in the arrest of 13 suspects.

Fulton County Police and Fulton County Schools Police Departments also participated in executing the search warrant.