Police: 12-year-old shot and killed in Griffin

A 12-year-old child was shot and killed in Griffin Saturday night, Griffin police confirmed.

According to investigators, police went to the 600 block of Hammock Street in Griffin around 7:41 p.m.

Authorities later confirmed the boy died as a result of his injuries.

The Griffin Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are on scene working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

