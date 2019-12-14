Police: 11-year-old and 18-year-old boys shot in Atlanta

Atlanta Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting Saturday night that left an 11-year-old and 18-year-old injured.

The incident happened at 9 Peachtree Ave. around 8:20 p.m.

According to police both victims were males.

The 11-year-old was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital, while the 18-year-old was transported by Grady EMS for treatment. Both were reported as alert and breathing.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

