Police: 1 killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to 1700 Stanton Road SW around 4:31 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers said one of the apartment buildings appeared to have been damaged by multiple rounds of gunfire.

Witnesses on the scene told investigators that a vehicle had entered the complex and someone inside had shot several rounds.

During a canvas, police say a bystander flagged them down, telling them that there was an injured man on the ground near the back of the apartment complex.

Officers discovered the unidentified victim dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police have not yet released the name of any suspects or what potentially led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call Atlanta police.