Police: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in 'gun battle' at SW Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight double shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:30 Saturday morning at the Trestletree Village Apartments on Confederate Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

FOX 5 arrived to a taped-off parking lot on the 900 block of the road.

Concerned neighbors, family, and friends congregated outside of the apartment complex as police try to pinpoint whatk triggered the deadly shooting.

"About 1:30 this morning we responded to a shooting of two people and the scene is telling us some type of gun battle ensued," Atlanta Police Capt. D'Andrea Price said.

Despite the large gathering, so far police say no one witnessed the violence.

"Everything is under investigation," Price said. "We have not found any viable witnesses at this time. We're still on the scene and we'll be on the scene for a while."

Police have not released the identities of either man involved.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

