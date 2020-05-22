Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Adamsville Triangle in Atlanta

article

Police are searching for the gunman who shot two women, killing one at a parking lot in the Adamsville neighborhood in southwest Atlanta

It happened in the parking lot of a business located along Fairburn Road SW in between MLK Jr Drive and Bakers Ferry Road SW in an area known as the Adamsville Triangle around 8 p.m. Friday. Atlanta police said officers found two women shot when they arrived at the scene. Police said both women were in critical condition when emergency medical crews rushed them to an area hospital. One of the women later died and the other was undergoing surgery late Friday night.

Atlanta police investigate a double shooting in a parking lot near the Adamsville Triangle in Atlanta on May 22, 2020. (FOX 5)

Investigators spent the evening combing over the crime scene and canvassing the area for witnesses. Police believe an ex-boyfriend of one of the women was involved and that it started as a domestic dispute.

Investigators said they are searching for a black luxury SUV that was seen leaving the area immediately following the shooting. Further information on the suspects was not available.

The names of the women have not been released.