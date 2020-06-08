Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Ansley Park

One person is dead and another injured after a double shooting in the Ansley Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Monday afternoon, police said

It happened along Ansley Drive. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find two gunshot victims. One was dead at the scene and the other was rushed to an area hospital.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

Investigators are still piecing together details that led to the shooting including a motive.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.