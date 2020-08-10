Police: 1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside house party
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting overnight.
According to investigators, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Norris Drive around 12:30 am Monday in northwest Atlanta.
One male victim was shot near the home and died on the scene, police said.
A house party was taking place inside, but authorities believe the shooting was strictly an outside incident.
A second male victim was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.
FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more information.
If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.