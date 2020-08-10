Police: 1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside house party

Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting overnight.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Norris Drive around 12:30 am Monday in northwest Atlanta.

One male victim was shot near the home and died on the scene, police said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

A house party was taking place inside, but authorities believe the shooting was strictly an outside incident.

Advertisement

A second male victim was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.