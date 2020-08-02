Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following deadly car crash in Chamblee

Chamblee police are investigating a deadly car crash involving several vehicles.

(Chamblee Police Department )

According to investigators, the wreck happened around 3:15 pm on Sunday near the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Buford Highway.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police confirmed at least one person has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and other traffic charges.

One child and two adults were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities closed parts of Buford Highway and Chamblee Tucker Road during the investigation.

Advertisement

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.