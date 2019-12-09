Police: 1 arrested in Athens armed robbery

One person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Athens last week.

Athens-Clarke County police responded to an armed robbery call around 4 p.m. last Friday in the 200 block of Rolling Ridge Drive. Responding officers spoke with an 18-year-old who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by multiple people.

Investigators said the suspects took a cell phone and cash.

Police eventually found the suspects in a nearby apartment complex. According to investigators, the suspects barricaded themselves inside one of the units.

Two of the suspects, not yet identified, came out and the third, 23-year-old Deerickious Davenport, eventually exited after police used chemical agents. Davenport has been charged with armed robbery and multiple probation violations.

Investigators think the armed robbery stemmed from an online transaction through purchasing apps.