Pipe burst at Grady Memorial Hospital forces diversion of some patients

Grady Memorial Hospital was not admitting new patients on Saturday and some family members were not allowed to visit after a water pipe burst.

“Patient safety is our number one priority so at this time we are limiting visitors in order to allow us to focus on fixing the water pipe issue and making affected patient rooms usable again,” Grady officials said in a statement.

It happened on the 6th floor. Officials with Grady said the pipe split, causing flooding in some patient’s areas.

Some of those areas had to be evacuated to “other dedicated patient care locations in the hospital,” according to Grady officials.

It was not clear how long it would take to repair and clean up the mess.

Emergency patients are being sent to other hospitals.