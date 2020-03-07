Pilot injured in small plane crash in Coweta County

A small plane crashed while stunt flying in Coweta County Saturday afternoon, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5, that the crash happened near Chestlehurst Road and Cody Trail in Senoia around 12:41 p.m. The plane was performing stunts, but was flying too low to the ground and hit a tree.

Investigators confirmed the pilot was able to get out of the plane alive after the crash and was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

The pilot's identity was not immediately released.

The FAA is investigating.

